Do not rely on reports, visit Poland: PM responds Obama’s remarks

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki invited former US President Barack Obama to come to Poland and take a closer look at the country after Mr Obama said Poland and Hungary are countries where democracy has turned into authoritarianism.

The former US president made comments about Poland during an interview with the US TV network CNN.

“All of us as citizens have to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not going to happen in just one bang. It happens in a series of steps,” Barack Obama said.

“And when you look at what’s happened in places like Hungary and Poland, that obviously did not have the same democratic traditions as we did, they weren’t as deeply rooted, and yet as recently as 10 years ago were functioning democracies, now essentially have become authoritarian,” the US president added.

Reacting to Mr Obama’s description of modern Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “I think it would be best to invite former President Barack Obama to Poland, which I am doing: I cordially invite you”.

“It’s enough to come here instead of reading some reports which I think seriously distort the image of Poland,” Mateusz Morawiecki added. He concluded his rebuttal by saying that it “takes a closer look to see Poland as a country which has opened its economy to the whole of society and departed from a neo-liberal model.”

Likewise, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister said that “If one can favour US democratic traditions over centuries-old traditions of Polish democracy, then one might as well claim that we have a dictatorship in Poland”. “A lack of knowledge often leads to the wrong conclusions,” he added.