Possible Russian participation in hacker attack on official’s mailbox

On Tuesday, the private social media account of the wife of the head of the Prime Minister’s office, Minister Michał Dworczyk was hacked. A post made by the hacker alleged that the Minister’s email box had been accessed and there had been theft of data. On Wednesday after midnight, the minister published a statement in which he suggested possible interference by the Russian services.

On Tuesday evening an entry was published on Agnieszka Dworczyk’s social media account: “The mailbox of my husband, Michał Dworczyk, has been hacked, access to Facebook has been lost.”

There was also a statement allegedly written by Minister Dworczyk, in which he announced that his email box was hacked and documents stolen from it “could be used to harm the national security of Poland, and could also be used as evidence of the alleged Polish interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.”

On Wednesday after midnight, the Minister published a statement on social media, in which he confirmed that the earlier entry had been fabricated.

“In connection with reports of breaking into my wife and I’s email mailboxes, as well as our social media accounts, the relevant state services were informed,” the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister wrote.

“Considering that the information was published on the Russian social network and the fact that I was banned from entering Belarus and Russia for 11 years as a person actively supporting democratic changes in the former USSR, I treat this attack as one of the elements of extensive disinformation activities, containing false and manipulated information,” he pointed out.

“I would like to emphasise that there was no classified, proprietary, secret or top secret information in the hacked mailbox. I would also like to inform you that the statement that was published on social media on my wife’s account was fabricated and contains false content,” he stressed.

“It can certainly be said that the purpose of this type of cyberattack is disinformation, and therefore the relevant special services of the Republic of Poland are conducting all necessary explanatory activities,” Mr Dworczyk concluded.