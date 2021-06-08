Poland increases limit for church congregations

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said churches will be allowed to be filled to 50-percent capacity from next week.

The decision by the government follows a letter from Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the head of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, in which he appealed for restrictions on churches to be eased as they had for other public buildings.

Morawiecki said government officials were in contact with the Episcopate and talks were being held.

“As a result of these discussions, in the last few days we have taken a real decision, so that – similar to other places – these places holy for Poles can also be visited by larger groups of people,” Morawiecki said. “That’s why the decision, which will be binding from next week, also concerns churches.”

He added that the health minister would give more details on Thursday.

“I can say today that we want… that half the places in churches, as it was a year ago, could be filled,” he said.