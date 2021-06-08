Egypt may be gateway to African, Arab markets for Polish firms: official

Egypt may become a “gateway” to the African and Arab markets for Polish companies in the coming years, Grzegorz Piechowiak, the deputy Development, Labour and Technology minister, said on Tuesday, encouraging the Egyptian companies to locate investments in Poland.

Mr Piechowiak, who is also the government plenipotentiary for foreign investments paid a two-day visit to Egypt, where he participated in the signing of an agreement between the Katowice Special Economic Zone and the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as well as in the Egyptian-Polish economic consultations and the Egyptian-Polish Hi-Tech Business Forum.

The talks concerned, among other issues, prospects for mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture, environmental protection and tourism.

“First of all, Poland and Egypt can offer each other huge opportunities in the field of modern technologies, including the IT, fintech, smart cities and the transport industry,” Mr Piechowiak said.

The visit bore first fruits as the chairman of the Katowice SEZ Janusz Michałek and the head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Yehia Zaki signed a bilateral cooperation agreement. Thanks to this deal, a Polish technological park will be established in the area of the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna.

According to Piechowiak, deals such as the one mentioned above is an opportunity for Polish companies to invest in Egypt, as well as an incentive for Egyptian entrepreneurs to carry out partner business projects in the future.

“Egypt is one of our most important trade partners on the African continent,” the deputy minister added.