DRAGON-21 Military Exercises underway

The DRAGON-21 Polish Army exercises are currently taking place in Poland. All types of Polish forces are taking part in the training. 9,500 soldiers have left military bases to train also in urbanised areas. The equipment used during the exercises varies from Armoured Personnel Carriers “Rosomak” (“Wolverine”) to F-16 jet fighters.

