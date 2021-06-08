Poland shortens interval between doses of Pfizer & Moderna vaccines

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland’s Ministry of Health published new Covid-19 vaccination guidelines on Tuesday shortening the interval between first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

The ministry said the health minister had permitted Covid-19 vaccinations within the National Vaccination Programme to be shortened to 21 days from 42 for the Pfizer vaccine and to 28 days from 42 for Moderna.

An interval of at least 35 days (but no more than 84 days) will apply between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ministry also announced that in line with the recommendations of the Vaccine Protection Team of the Medical Council, the interval for the Pfizer vaccine used for children over 12 years old will stand at 21 days.

A ministry spokesman explained to PAP that the shortened interval will automatically apply to people planning vaccinations. Those who have already had their first shot can enquire about the possibility of the shortened timescale.