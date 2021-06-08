Football: Poland draws with Iceland in final test before Euro

Poland drew with Iceland 2:2 in Poznań, western Poland, in the final test match before the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament which starts on Friday. Piotr Zieliński and Karol Świderski scored for the hosts, whereas Albert Gudmundsson and Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason made it to the score list for the visitors.

Since the beginning of the match Poland had higher ball possession, but any attempts to deliver the ball to Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Świerczok were being intercepted by the well-organised defence of Iceland. Later on, Poland looked like they lacked determination in search for a goal and were inaccurate in the build-up phase. In the 26th minute, after a VAR consultation, the referee allowed the goal by Gudmundsson.

Despite losing, the hosts did not rush at their rivals immediately and the game looked the same, not until Lewandowski got past two Icelandic players and passed to Puchacz. The left wing-back found Zieliński in the penalty box and Napoli’s midfielder equalised in the 34th minute.

After an equaliser Poland regained control over the match but were yet again unable to create goal opportunities.

Shortly into the second half, Iceland’s Bjarnason took the lead once again after a disastrous defence display by Poland. The hosts could not bounce back, struggling to send the ball to the attackers.

When Lewandowski was replaced with Świderski in the 81st minute, only a few could have expected progress in the game, but it was the moment when Poland pushed Iceland into a deep defence. In the 84th minute, a substitute prodigy Kacper Kozłowski had two goal opportunities in the span of a few seconds but to no avail. The hosts finally equalised in the 88th minute after Świderski put the ball into the net. Although the Polish players tried to score a decisive goal in the last few minutes, the match ended in a 2:2 draw.

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11. In the first game in Rome, Italy is facing Turkey. Poland will play their games on June 14, 19 and 23 June, respectively against Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. Final will take place on July 11 at Wembley. All the matches will be available on the channels of the public TV broadcaster TVP.