Poland to build technology park in Suez Canal economic zone

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSSE) will build a one-square-kilometre technology park in the Suez Canal Economic Zone under an agreement between the two zones, the Polish Development Ministry has reported.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone is made up of six ports and four industrial zones located alongside the canal, one of the world’s major commercial waterways.

“Thanks to the agreement, a Polish Technology Park will be built in the Suez Canal Economic Zone,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday. “To this end, the KSSE will take administration of an area of the initial size of one square kilometre in Ain Sokhna that belongs to the Egyptian Zone.”

“Egypt is one of our key trading partners in Africa,” said Grzegorz Piechowiak, a deputy development minister.

KSSE CEO Janusz Michałek said the agreement will spur the development of both countries’ economies by giving entrepreneurs new possibilities to invest and establish new business contacts.