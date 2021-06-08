84 pct of Internet users shop online: report

From June 2020, internet users’ e-shopping activity increased from 72 percent up to 84 percent. A year earlier, in June 2019, online purchases were declared by 57 percent of the respondents, report of the e-Chamber “Omni-commerce. I shop comfortably in 2021” stated. It also shows that many people aged 55+ joined the group of e-shoppers.

As much as 86 percent, which is a six percent increase year on year, of people who do not buy online, use the web anyway to carry out various related-shopping activities, including searching for inspiration, opinions and information about products, searching for shops locations and discounts. In the case of users of mobile devices, it is almost 100 percent.

The report shows that consumers are quite tolerant of some pandemic-related e-shopping shortcomings, such as extended delivery or reduced availability of certain products, but they will not accept it if the e-shop does not offer convenient payment and delivery methods.

Due to the pandemic, more people use online payments and BLIK (quick transfer) rather than payment on delivery. They also choose more often to receive purchases via contactless delivery to parcel machines.

The report also shows that Poles like to shop in proven places. There is an increased interest of Internet users in places such as price comparison websites (25 percent, which is nine percentage points more year on year) and newspaper websites (16 percent, which is an increase of 10 percentage points year on year).

Currently, 40 percent of respondents who imposed such a budget regime on themselves are already returning to their previous habits. “Nevertheless, it is becoming extremely important to offer consumers also low-budget products or facilitate shopping, for example through deferred payments” the report shows, adding that 45 percent of the time Polish consumers make up their mind about purchasing items, when they compare prices. This is 11 percentage points more than last year.

The authors of the report also indicated that at the time of the study, the process of unfreezing the economy after another lockdown began. “There was therefore a certain sentiment towards in person shopping. 40 percent of respondents (compared to 17 percent a year earlier) indicated them as their favorite method,” the report indicated.

As it was pointed out, this does not stop consumers from shopping online, and even a smaller percentage of respondents indicates the so-called the ROPO effect, i.e. the information found online encourages them to visit a store in person. “Such behavior is confirmed by 41 percent of respondents, but in general we are dealing with a clear downward trend, from 77 percent four years ago,” according to the report.

Consumer habits show that they buy wherever they are more comfortable. This again highlights the need for e-shops to ensure the usability and user-friendliness of their websites and the payment and delivery methods offered.