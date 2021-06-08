Vaccinated people exempt from social limits says health minister

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Fully vaccinated people will not be included in limits on social gatherings as they pose no health risk, Poland’s health minister said on Tuesday.

Poland has been gradually relaxing lockdown restrictions owing to a plummeting daily infection rate that has fallen from around 30,000 at the end of March to just a few hundred this week.

“We have made a certain choice depending on the venue, because, for example, concerts are allowed at a stadium where there is currently a capacity of 25 percent…,” said Adam Niedzielski, going on to explain that “in the published epidemiological regulation there is a clear distinction, that in a given limit, vaccinated people do not count.

“They don’t count because they do not represent an epidemiological threat at the time of the event. This concerns concerts, registered gatherings, football matches, cinemas and hotels.”

He admitted that “this may lead to such situations when at a concert – at which in line with the limit, 250 people can enter” more vaccinated people will come and they will represent the majority. “This is not a form of discrimination,” he said. “It is a form of epidemiological safety.”

Niedzielski went on to highlight the fact that the “European Union has introduced Covid certificates, which are not only for vaccinated people but also for people who have had a test and who have the status of a recovered person.”

He added that from tomorrow an application will be available for Apple phones that will allow users to download their vaccination certificates.