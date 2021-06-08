Health Ministry publishes new COVID-19 vaccination rules

The Health Ministry published new COVID-18 vaccination schedules on Tuesday. The interval between the administration of doses of mRNA vaccines, produced by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, has been shortened.

The Ministry allowed vaccinations against COVID-19 in the National Vaccine Program to be performed with Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech after 21 days (no longer than 42 days) between doses, and COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna after 28 days (again no longer than 42 days) between doses.

Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca is to be administered with an interval of 35 days (but not beyond day 84) between doses.

The ministry also announced that the recommended interval between doses of Comirnaty, administered to children from 12 years of age, is 21 days.

The spokesman for the ministry, Wojciech Andrusiewicz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the reduced time will automatically apply to people planning to vaccinate. Those who have already had the first injection may find out about the possibility of an earlier date for the second jab.