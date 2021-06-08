Tennis: Świątek prolongs winning streak to reach doubles’ semi-final

Iga Świątek continues her incredible winning streak at Roland Garros, as she and her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US advanced to the doubles’ semi-finals of the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament on clay courts in Paris.

The Polish and the American players won Tuesday’s quarter-final against the Darija Jurak representing Croatia and Slovenia’s Andreja Klepač 6:3, 6:2. Their rivals in the fight for the grand final will be the two Czech players: Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, who have eliminated their compatriots – sisters Karolina and Kristýna Plíšková 6:4, 6:4.

Once again Świątek proved her durability as she has been playing basically every day at Roland Garros, successfully competing in singles as well. On Monday evening, the Pole defeated Marta Kostyuk and advanced to the quarter final stage. Many pundits and players, including Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, are impressed by the style Iga Świątek sees off her rivals, some even say that she is now the biggest contender for the win in both singles’ and doubles’.

Seeded 8th, the title holder Świątek will take on Maria Sakkari in the singles’ quarter final on Wednesday. The Greek player defeated last year’s Roland Garros runner-up – Sofia Kenin.