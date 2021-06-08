Polish hierarch freed of paedophilia negligence charges

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Vatican on Tuesday informed that it had freed Polish archbishop and episcopal head Stanislaw Gadecki of negligence charges in paedophilia inquiries involving two other Polish clerics.

In a statement, the Vatican said it had investigated Gadecki’s role in the two cases and had found the accusations against the archbishop to be unfounded.

“After a meticulous analysis of the gathered documentation, the Holy See has found the mentioned accusations to be groundless, therefore all charges filed in the matter are hereby dropped and all related proceedings closed,” the Vatican wrote.