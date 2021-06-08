Polish hierarch freed of paedophilia negligence charges

The Vatican on Tuesday informed that Polish archbishop and episcopal head Stanisław Gądecki had been freed of negligence charges in paedophilia inquiries involving two other Polish clerics.

The Vatican said in a statement that it had investigated Gądecki’s role in the two cases and found the accusations against the archbishop to be unfounded.

The reported charges concerned negligence in cases of sexual abuse “committed against minors by one priest of the Poznań Archdiocese and another priest of the Bielsko-Żywiec diocese”.

“After a meticulous analysis of the gathered documentation, the Holy See has found the mentioned accusations to be groundless; therefore all charges filed in the matter are hereby dropped and all related proceedings closed,” the Vatican wrote.