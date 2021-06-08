EU sanctions against Belarus to be approved next week: report

According to the findings of the Brussels correspondent of the Polish Radio, EU sanctions against Belarus for the hijacking of a Ryanair plane will be approved next week by the ambassadors of 27 countries. The blacklist will allegedly include 7 people and one company cooperating with the authorities in Minsk.

One of the EU diplomats told the Brussels correspondent that the fourth package of EU sanctions against the Belarusian regime for persecuting the Polish minority in Belarus should also be approved within a few days. Economical restrictions are alleged to be ready next month.

On May 23, the Athens-Vilnius plane, with the Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich on board, was forced to land at an airport in Minsk by the country’s authorities in order to detain the activist.