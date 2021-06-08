New shipment of Janssen Covid-19 vaccines reaches Poland

ETIENNE LAURENT/PAP/EPA

Poland received around 108,000-dose batch of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-jab vaccine on Tuesday, Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency, told PAP.

Also this week Poland should receive shipments of the other two Covid-19 vaccines, he said.

AstraZeneca will deliver a batch of 250,000 vaccines on Thursday and another shipment of 250,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive in the country on Saturday, Kuczmierowski said.

Poles are getting Coivd-19 vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

As of June 7, Poland offers a first shot of the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15.

According to Polish regulations, the second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines must be administered at least 35 days after the first jab.

The J&J vaccine is currently the only single dose option.