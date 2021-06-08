Poland reports 400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, death toll at 95

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 400 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 95 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 194 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 2,983 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 3,183 recorded the day prior, including 412 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,569 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 63,352 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,646,340 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 22,340,624 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8,368,827 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.