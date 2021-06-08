Both Poland and Czech Republic want agreement on Turów mine: official

“Both we and our Czech partners want to end the dispute over the Turów mine by concluding an agreement. Work is underway on an agreement, which we are convinced will end the dispute,” Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, assured on Monday in an interview with Commercial Radio Zet.

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister was asked to comment on the Czech government’s announcement that it would not withdraw its complaint to the CJEU regarding the Turów mine and would request a penalty of EUR 5 mln for Poland for each day of delay in the country’s implementation of the Court’s decision to suspend lignite mining in the opencast mine.

“It must be emphasised that parallel work is underway between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Climate and other ministries involved in solving this problem, and work is underway on a Polish-Czech agreement, which we are convinced will lead to an end to this dispute,” Mr Dworczyk announced.

He stressed that both parties are taking legal actions and steps that should be taken in such a situation.

“Our Czech partners and we want to end this dispute as soon as possible by concluding an agreement,” he stressed.

When asked if Poland was ready to pay a fine of EUR 5 mln a day, he expressed the hope that this would not happen and that the whole matter would end with the signing of an agreement.

The Court of Justice of the European Union, in a decision issued in May, ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining in the Turów lignite opencast mine until the resolution of the Czech complaint in this case.

The Czech Republic believes that the Turów mine has a negative impact on border regions where the groundwater level has decreased.

According to the Polish side, it is impossible to comply with the CJEU decision to stop mining in Turów. The suspension of operations would lead to an energy disaster, as the mine supplies the Turów power plant, which produces up to 7 percent of the country’s energy.