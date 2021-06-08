COVID-19: 400 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 400 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,875,729 including 155,134 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 155,291 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 95 new fatalities, of which 26 were due to COVID-19 alone and 69 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,255.

According to the ministry, 63,352 people are quarantined and 2,646,340 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,134 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 22,340,624 people have been vaccinated, including 14,690,217 with the first dose and 8,368,827 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 412 out of 1,569 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 174,394,212 coronavirus cases, 3,752,693 deaths and 157,661,556 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,227,237, India has the second most with 28,996,949 cases and Brazil third with 16,985,812.