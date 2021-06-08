Czechs will ask CJEU to impose penalties on Poland regarding Turów mine

The Czech government will ask the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose penalties on Poland for failure to comply with the decision regarding the Turów lignite mine. Last month, the CJEU acceded to the Czechs’ request and ordered that mining be suspended there until the dispute between the two countries is resolved.

The head of the Czech Ministry of Environment, Richard Brabec, said that work on an agreement with Poland regarding the Turów mine is still ongoing.

The contract is to be presented to the Polish side within a few weeks. It will include not only financial compensation and reimbursement of expenses for the construction of drinking water sources, which has been discussed in recent weeks. According to the Czech proposal, Poland will also have to provide all information on, among other things, the environmental effects of the mining operations.

“At the same time, the Czech government today obliged its plenipotentiary to the CJEU to propose penalties for Poland in the amount of EUR 5 million a day for failure to comply with the issued interim measure and failure to stop lignite mining in Turów,” Richard Brabec announced after the cabinet meeting.

The application in this matter is to be submitted to the CJEU in the coming days.

According to the Polish side, it is impossible to comply with the CJEU decision to stop mining in Turów. The suspension of operations would lead to an energy disaster, as the mine supplies the Turów power plant, which produces up to 7 percent of the country’s energy.