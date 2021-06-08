Over 100 politically motivated convictions in Belarus in May: report

According to the Viasna human rights centre, at least 109 sentences were handed down in Belarus in politically motivated criminal cases in May. In its report, the organisation drew attention to new detentions, the attack on the independent Belarusian website TUT.by, the Ryanair plane incident and the arrest of Raman Pratasevich.

“At least 109 people were sentenced in May in politically motivated criminal trials,” Viasna wrote in a monthly summary report.

Activists associated with the organisation stressed that “the monitoring of court trials carried out by Viasna’s volunteers and lawyers confirmed numerous cases of violations of the principle of a fair trial, rights and guarantees for the accused.”

According to Viasna, citizens were arrested in May in Belarus for using “unregistered symbols” such as a white-red-white combination of colours.

In May, Belarusian authorities also attacked TUT.by, the largest independent website in the country. Formally, 15 employees were detained and the website got blocked on allegations of tax evasion. According to Viasna, this is “another attack by the authorities on independent journalism, aimed at destroying one of the most popular independent websites in the country.

Among the events that had a significant impact on the human rights situation in Belarus, the Viasna centre pointed out the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the detention of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapiega, who were onboard, which led to a serious crisis in international relations.

As the organisation wrote, the incident “sparked a sharp, negative reaction from EU countries, the USA, Great Britain and Ukraine, which resulted in, among other things, a ban on flights over Belarus” and the announcement of sanctions by the EU.

Viasna’s activists also expressed concern about “the numerous examples of brutal treatment of people detained and sentenced to arrest for participating in peaceful gatherings.”

“In arrests and places of temporary detention, inhumane conditions have been created deliberately, which Viasna experts classify as torture,” the report reads.

Viasna states, as in previous months, that “politically motivated criminal cases remain the basic form of repression” and their number increasingly rises.

According to human rights activists, there are currently 471 political prisoners in Belarus.

The country has recently tightened up a number of laws relating to the activities of the media, public assemblies and “counteracting extremism”. According to Viasna, these changes in practice “penalise any public criticism of the authorities.”