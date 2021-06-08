Football: Milik will not play in Euro 2020 due to injury

“Arkadiusz Milik will not play in the European football championships starting on Friday,” the Polish Football Association (PZPN) announced. The decision was made on Monday evening after consultation with the team’s medical staff. Coach Paulo Sousa will not appoint anyone in his place.

The player suffered a mild knee injury which “is not serious in itself, but painful and may not be healed before the tournament begins. For two weeks, Arkadiusz Milik underwent numerous treatments according to a strictly established plan, to allow him to return to full training capacity,” PZPN wrote in a press release.

The striker’s capabilities were tested during Friday’s team practice. “The symptoms he felt during training and additional tests carried out after, confirmed that the injury still does not allow the player to fully train or play matches,” PZPN added.

The final decision was made Monday evening after consultations with the Polish National team coach Paulo Sousa, team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski and the footballer himself. “The player himself, despite his rehabilitation, did not feel 100 percent ready to fully compete in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament,” PZPN concluded.

Talking about the striker’s capabilities and teamwork with fellow striker Robert Lewandowski Paulo Sousa said that “for me, Arek is one of the best strikers on the continent. They may be the best striking duo in Europe”.

Earlier, other Polish players, including Krzysztof Piątek, Jacek Góralski and Arkadiusz Reca, were excluded due to injuries from participation in this year’s European football championship which starts on Friday. The Polish team will play their first match against Slovakia on Monday, June 14 in Saint Petersburg.