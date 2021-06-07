Tennis: Świątek gets past Kostyuk to reach Roland Garros quarterfinals

Iga Świątek saw off Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6:3, 6:4 in the Round of 16 at the Roland Garros Grand Slam tournament in Paris, booking her spot in the quarter-final.

The 18-year-old Ukrainian, ranked 81st in the WTA, put up a serious fight and became a real challenge for the current titleholder Świątek, but was eventually defeated after 1.5 hours.

Apart from the solid performance by Kostyuk, the Polish star could have fatigued after an over three-hour struggle in the doubles’ tournament. On Sunday, Świątek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat the top-seeded Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh and Belgium’s Elise Mertens 5:7, 6:4, 7:5, also in the Round of 16 phases, making a comeback from 1:5 in the decisive set.

Nevertheless, Świątek handled the packed calendar well, and she will play for her second-straight semi-final at Roland Garros. In the quarter-final, the Pole will take on Maria Sakkari from Greece, who stunned one of the title favourites, the last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin from the US 6:1, 6:3.

