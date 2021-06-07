Disappointed with gov’t proposals, Polish nurses go on strike

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Nurses from 40 hospitals across Poland staged a warning strike on Monday in protest against proposed pay rises they regard as too low.

According to the National Board of the Trade Union of Nurses and Midwives, the new pay legislation “does not guarantee a stable framework for raising the basic remuneration of nurses and midwives.”

Apart from the 40 hospitals, nurses organised demonstrations at other facilities and in city centres.

The union also vowed to follow Monday’s one-day strike with further action, if the government fails to increase the amount on offer.

Commenting on the protests, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in its latest economic blueprint, the government was planning to raise healthcare spending to 6 percent of the country’s GDP in two years’ time and to 7 percent in six years’ time.

He added that the growth of wages “has accelerated in recent years, and it will be significantly higher in the years to come, also due to increased spending on healthcare.”

On Monday afternoon, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said the new legislation will earmark PLN 4 billion (EUR 890 million) to improve the wages of the lowest-earning healthcare workers.

The deputy minister also said that in 2015 the average wage of a specialist nurse was PLN 3,800 (EUR 850), while in 2020 the figure was PLN 6,500 (EUR 1,455). “It is clear that nurses’ and midwives’ wages have grown,” Kraska said.

Responding to the nurses’ complaint that there are too few of them and that graduates often leave Poland to work in Western Europe, Kraska said that the ruling coalition had increased the number of nursing schools to 107 from 74 since 2015.