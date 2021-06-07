Polish athletes pass pre-Paralympic trials with flying colours

Polish athletes won 49 medals, including 15 golds, at the European para-athletics Championships in Bydgoszcz, central Poland, in the last test before the Paralympic Games.

In the overall standings, Poland was overtaken only by Russia and Ukraine. One of the most successful athletes at the championships was Joanna Mazur, who won two golds in the 1,500 and 400-metre races.

Polish athletes have three months during which these heroes will fight with not only their rivals, but also their own physical challenges to represent the country with pride in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Polish kayakers also won medals this weekend at the European Championships. Dorota Borowska took gold in the C1 200-metre category and will travel to Tokyo revved up and with high hopes. Polish kayakers, as well as rowers, are among the top favourites for medals in the upcoming Summer Olympics.