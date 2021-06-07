My task is to prevent division of Polish and Belarusian societies: President

There have been many activities carried out to divide the Polish and Belarusian nations recently, and I believe that the great task of the President of Poland is to counteract such attempts, said President Andrzej Duda on Monday before the meeting held in Bielsk Podlaski, eastern Poland, with representatives of the Belarusian minority.

The president is on a two-day visit to the Podlaskie province in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country. On Monday, among other places, he visited the Orthodox Monastery of Saints Martha and Mary on Święta Góra Grabarka, the sacred place of the Polish Orthodox community.

In a statement to the media before the meeting, the president recalled that last Friday in Warsaw, he met with the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and three representatives of the Polish minority in Belarus, who had recently been held in detention in Belarus, but through the efforts of other parties, including Polish authorities, were released and have been staying in Poland since May 25.

The president also laid a wreath at the cross in the Podlaskie village of Zaleszany. At the turn of January and February 1946, a detachment of the independence underground under the command of Romuald Rajs nom de guerre “Bury” pacified five villages near Bielsk Podlaski: Zanie, Zaleszany, Końcowizna, Szpaki and Wólka Wygonowska, inhabited by the Belarusian population professing Orthodoxy.

As a result of his atrocities, 79 people died, among the murdered were also children. The cross in Zaleszany commemorates the victims of the crime committed on January 29, 1946, on 16 inhabitants of the village.

Since “Bury” is considered one of the Indomitable Soldiers, the members of the Polish Underground State who fought the communist authorities at the end and after WWII, the organisers of several events dedicated to these people in the Polish minority circles were repressed by Belarusian authorities earlier this year.

It was another part of the deteriorating diplomatic crisis between the two states, which dates back to August 2020 and the allegedly rigged presidential elections in Belarus that triggered a wave of repressions coming from Minsk authorities, affecting not only the native society but also the minorities.