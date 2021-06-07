COVID-19: Moderna applies for permission to vaccinate adolescents

Medicine manufacturer Moderna Inc said on Monday that it had submitted applications to the health regulators in Canada and the EU seeking authorisation for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents.

COVID-19: Registration for vaccination of kids 12-15 begins

see more

The company said it plans to file for an emergency use authorisation with the American Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies around the world for the vaccine’s use on adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Moderna’s vaccine is already being used in the US, the EU and Canada for people over 18 years of age, while vaccinating children has been considered important for reaching herd immunity against COVID-19. Most infected children develop only mild symptoms or no symptoms but remain at risk of becoming seriously ill and can spread the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Vaccinating children has been thought to be crucial to help countries fully reopen schools and return to some semblance of normalcy. The EU last month cleared Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.

Polish patients receive one of the four COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca are two-dose, and Johnson & Johnson requires one dose. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is eligible for use on children aged 12 to 15 years.

Moderna’s two-shot vaccine last month was shown to be effective on adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial which evaluated the vaccine on a total of 3,732 teenagers.

The company also said on Monday that it has partnered with Israeli company Medison Pharma to commercialise Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 20 markets across Central-Eastern Europe and Israel.