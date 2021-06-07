Bishops appeal for church attendance limits to be cut

Gądecki argued that the current limits are preventing people from practising their faith.

Waldemar Deska/PAP

Poland’s bishops have appealed to the prime minister to ease current church attendance limits owing to falling Covid-19 infection figures.

In a letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Archbishop Stanislaw Gądecki, the head of the episcopate, wrote that the pandemic situation in Poland today had markedly improved, and that warranted a loosening of attendance restrictions on churches.

Even though some lockdown restrictions were eased on Sunday, churches and other religious buildings are still limited to one person per 15 sqm.

Gądecki argued that the current limits are preventing people from practising their faith.

“In view of the… decidedly improved epidemic situation, I express my strong objection to the continuation of this drastic restriction on the right of the faithful to the public pursuit and expression of their faith,” Gądecki wrote.

He also said that practising religious faith was “an inalienable human right,” and had an “influence on the (human – PAP) spiritual, mental and corporeal condition.

“Thus, restrictions on this vital sphere of social life should be cut to the bare minimum,” Gądecki wrote.