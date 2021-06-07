COVID-19: Polish medics to vaccinate OSCE observers in Ukraine

Eight Polish doctors and paramedics will vaccinate approximately 1,600 observers of the Organisation of the Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as employees of the Polish diplomatic missions within two weeks. The COVID-19 vaccinations will be carried out between June 7 and 18.

COVID-19: Registration for vaccination of kids 12-15 begins

see more

“This is a subsequent mission that we are organising to guarantee the safety of the most important international authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within two weeks, eight doctors and paramedics will vaccinate about 1,600 OSCE observers in Ukraine and employees of Polish diplomatic missions in the cities of Kiev, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa ,” The Governmental Security Center (RCB) announced.

“International solidarity is what we are known for; that’s why we had no doubts that we must get involved in the vaccination of OSCE observers in Ukraine. The observers work on our behalf; therefore, we have the duty to ensure their safety,” Konrad Korpowski, director of the RCB said.

The OSCE is carrying out a Special Monitoring Mission to observe the situation in the eastern territories of Ukraine, the area of the conflict between authorities in Kiev and pro-Russian separatists.