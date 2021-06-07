Poland reports 194 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 8

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 194 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 8 deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 312 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,183 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 3,299 recorded the day prior, including 463 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,659 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 58,527 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,645,877 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 22,134,362 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 8,223,526 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.