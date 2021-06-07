Poland to invest EUR 44.4 bn in road and rail infrastructure

The Polish Prime Minister has announced a PLN 200 bn (EUR 44.4 bn) road and rail infrastructure investment package as part of the “Polish Deal” programme.

Mateusz Morawiecki said that “railways require imagination,” also related to the implementation of the overall economic plan.

“And such is the “Polish Deal”… and the Central Transport Hub (CPK), i.e. the central airport with rail and road infrastructure is also part of this plan,” he said on Monday before signing the contract for starting work on the construction of the first section of the high-speed rail section at the Warszawa Zachodnia station.

“Over the next few years, there will certainly be over PLN 200 bn (EUR 44.4 bn) worth of investments throughout the country,” PM Morawiecki added.

He stated that the architecture of railway connections throughout Poland will be completely rebuilt as part of the plan. “We have so much to fix, so much to improve, so much to invest in,” he said.

The “Polish Deal,” aimed at reviving the national economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems. It is a flagship project of the Law and Justice (PiS) led government.