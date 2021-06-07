We are concerned about Belarus dependence on Russia: head of NATO

“NATO sees that Belarus is becoming increasingly dependent on Russia, is concerned about this cooperation and is closely following the developments,” said the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with “Welt am Sonntag”. He assured that NATO is ready to defend any ally in the event of a threat from Minsk or Moscow.

“In the past, Russia has seriously violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. I do not want to speculate too much. NATO is a defensive alliance. In a crisis situation, we are of course ready to protect and defend every ally against all kinds of threats from Minsk and Moscow,” NATO Secretary General told the German newspaper.

Stoltenberg pointed out that since the rigging of the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, cooperation with Belarus under the NATO Partnership for Peace programme has been severely limited. He added that Belarusian diplomats have very limited and supervised access to the Alliance’s headquarters.

The situation in Belarus will be one of the main topics of next week’s summit of leaders of NATO member states. “The developments in Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan will also be discussed,” Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General called on Russia to participate in the talks of the NATO-Russia Council. Moscow is not responding to the Alliance’s invitations to the meeting of this body, and the last meeting of the Council was held more than a year and a half ago. “The Alliance follows a two-pronged approach to Russia: deterrence and dialogue,” stressed the head of NATO. He said that relations with Russia had reached a “critical point”, unknown since the end of the Cold War, and that talks were the best way to defuse these tensions.

The head of NATO also drew attention to the serious challenges related to the economic growth of China. “We do not view China as an enemy,” he said. However, he added that the country does not share Western values, does not believe in democracy and freedom of speech, and is very active in Africa, the Balkans and the Arctic. Additionally, it invests in critical infrastructure in Western Europe and cyberspace. All of this is causing “a fundamental shift in the global balance of power,” Mr Stoltenberg emphasised.

“Another challenge for NATO is the increasingly frequent political and military cooperation between Russia and China,” stressed the secretary general. “Both countries conduct joint military exercises, including air and sea maneuvers, they also cooperate in international organisations, such as the United Nations, and exchange experiences in the field of weapons and internet control,” he added.