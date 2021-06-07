Poland to invest EUR 44.4 billion in road and rail infrastructure

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish prime minister has announced a PLN 200 billion (EUR 44.4 billion) road and rail infrastructure investment package as part of the Polish New Deal plan.

Mateusz Morawiecki said that railways require imagination, also related to the implementation of the overall economic plan.

“And such is the plan of the Polish New Deal… and the CPK, i.e. the central airport with rail and road infrastructure is part of this plan,” he said on Monday before signing the contract for starting work on the construction of the first section of the high-speed rail section at the Warszawa Zachodnia station.

“Over the next few years, there will certainly be over PLN 200 billion (EUR 44.4 billion – PAP) in investments throughout the country,” Morawiecki added.

According to Morawiecki, the architecture of railway connections throughout Poland will be completely rebuilt as part of the plan. “We have so much to fix, so much to improve, so much to invest,” he said.

The Polish New Deal plan, aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems. It is a flagship project of the Law and Justice (PiS) led government.