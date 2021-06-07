Poland ready to vaccinate all willing to get Covid jab by August-end

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland is ready to vaccinate all Poles willing to receive a Covid jab by the end of August, a government spokesman has announced.

Poland had already distributed over 22 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with over 14.5 million people having received the first dose, Piotr Mueller told a local radio in Gdansk, northern Poland, on Monday.

“From the organisational point of view, we are ready to vaccinate all Poles, who want to get a Covid-19 jab, by the end of August,” he said.

“Every vaccinated person increases the protection of the entire population,” Mueller added.

Having admitted that, as far as the coronavirus was concerned, summer was a much easier period to deal with the epidemic, Mueller warned that autumn will be more difficult.

“If the herd immunity is high and the number of vaccinated people is big, the threat of the fourth Covid-19 wave will be much smaller,” he said.

The spokesman stated that the vaccination programme had accelerated and that access to vaccines was very easy.

Poles are getting Covid-19 vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.