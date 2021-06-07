Motion of prosecutor’s office to waive immunity of Senate’s Speaker disclosed

“It concerns scandalous bribes for a place in the ward, speeding up the procedure or conducting it in person by a respected specialist,” the “Sieci” weekly wrote, referring to the investigation into the alleged corruption by Tomasz Grodzki, the Speaker of the Senate.

On March 22, the National Prosecutor’s Office informed of the submission of a request for consent to bring to legal liability the Marshal of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki. The application concerns “the suspicion of accepting financial benefits from patients or their relatives at the time when Tomasz Grodzki was the director of a specialist hospital in Szczecin and the head of the local Department of Thoracic Surgery”.

As reported by the weekly, the testimonies of “nearly 200 witnesses indicate the need to prosecute a thoracic surgeon from Szczecin.”

“Tomasz Grodzki’s lawyers indicate that the four cases on which the prosecutor’s motion to waive senatorial immunity is based is not much,” the weekly wrote, stressing that most of the acts recognised by the above-mentioned 200 people have exceeded the statute of limitations.

The article also provides some excerpts from the testimonies of the witnesses.

“Knowledge about the so-called Tomasz Grodzki pricelist for participation in the operation was… common knowledge among patients. They were of the opinion that if you want to be treated well, you have to pay,” one of them reportedly testified.

In mid-April, the Senate authorities sent the prosecutor’s office a motion to waive Grodzki’s immunity, summoning them to fill in the formal shortcomings. According to Senate lawyers, the justification and content of the request were inconsistent, and the request was signed by the deputy prosecutor general, without the authorisation of a superior.

The article in the weekly claims that the attitude of Senate authorities has meant that the prosecutor’s office cannot continue its activities nor bring charges and file indictments to the court.

Mr Grodzki has repeatedly assured that the allegations of corruption made against him have no basis.

“I have never made any operation conditional on any bribe being paid to me,” he said in 2019 as soon as the first reports on this matter appeared.

The prosecutor’s office’s request to waive the senator’s immunity reaches the Speaker of the Chamber, who, after the Senate experts have ascertained whether it meets the formal conditions, submits the request to the Rules, Ethics and Senatorial Affairs Committee. After examining the application, it presents its opinion on the matter to the entire Senate. The Senate decides on the senator’s immunity by an absolute majority of votes.