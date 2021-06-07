COVID-19: Registration for vaccination of kids 12-15 begins

As of today, e-referrals for COVID-19 vaccination are available for adolescents aged 12-15. Vaccinations will take place in the coming weeks at vaccination centers, and from September also at schools. In June, an information campaign will be organised in schools.

Adolescents aged 12–15 years can be vaccinated on the same terms as all citizens, as part of the National Vaccination Programme, at vaccination points. In total, there are 2.58 million pupils aged 12–18 in Poland.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister has announced that an information campaign on vaccinations will be held in schools in June. Between 6 and 10 September, medical forms will be collected in schools. Vaccinations in schools will take place on September 13-17.

The Ministry of Education and Science has announced that vaccinations will be organised by schools and carried out using the existing vaccination points.

An application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to children 12 to 15 years of age was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in late May. Vaccination in this age group was also recommended by the Prime Minister’s Medical Council.

Research is ongoing on the vaccination administration to children aged 7–12 years.

Registering a teenager for vaccinations is possible through the National Immunisation Program toll-free hotline: 989, by contacting the selected vaccination center, by sending an text message to 664 908 556 or 880 333 333 with the text SzczepimySie or through e-registration available on patient.gov.pl.