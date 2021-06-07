COVID-19: 194 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 194 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,875,328 including 155,291 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 155,834 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 8 new fatalities, of which 2 were due to COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,160.

According to the ministry, 58,527 people are quarantined and 2,645,877 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,291 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 22,134,362 people have been vaccinated, including 14,613,790 with the first dose and 8,223,526 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 463 out of 1,659 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 174,054,973 coronavirus cases, 3,744,165 deaths and 157,076,436 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,210,782, India has the second most with 28,909,975 cases and Brazil third with 16,947,062.