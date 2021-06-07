Teen in France successfully intervenes on false Holocaust statements

Jakub Vaugon had protested against a false statement in a French textbook which presented Poles of being complicit in the genocide of prisoners of a German extermination camp in occupied Poland during World War II. His intervention was successful as the publisher issued a correction and an apology, the Warsaw Rising Museum reported on its social media.

The 19-year-old from a Polish-French family living in Paris intervened in 2017 regarding a statement included in a textbook, which blamed Poles for being accomplices in the murder of Jews and prisoners of other nationalities in German extermination camp Treblinka in occupied Poland.

The teenager’s story was recently described by the Warsaw Rising Museum via its social media. As the museum reported, Jakub managed to get a correction and an apology from the textbook publisher, despite the fact the school he attended did not perceive his actions positively. But he said, he had the support of his parents.

Jakub was one of the nominees in the 9th edition of the Jan “Anoda” Rodowicz Award competition organised by the Warsaw Rising Museum. The award is presented to those who by their actions prove that sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which were the values of Warsaw Rising insurgents, are still present in the modern world.

The museum encourages the submission of nominees for the 10th edition of the competition.