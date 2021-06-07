Polish universities are “steeped in a leftist vision of the world”: official

“We need an oasis of freedom. A place where it will be possible to conduct academic activity and study without pressure, so that conservative, national and liberal views will be considered unacceptable,” Marcin Romanowski, deputy Minister of Justice, said in an interview with the “Do Rzeczy” weekly. He pointed out that Universities in Poland and their lecturers are “steeped in a leftist vision of the world.”

The deputy head of the Ministry of Justice was asked why the Ministry wants to educate lawyers at its own university.

“Universities in Poland and their lecturers are steeped in a leftist vision of the world and often the legacy of the previous [communist] system,” he said, adding that “contemporary legal culture is turning away from traditional European values.”

He emphasised that a mission of “proper teaching of law” was undertaken by the University of Justice, which offers free practical studies.

“We give young people the necessary tools, creating a formula also for young people from outside large urban centres, from families… which often lack basic necessities,” he said, adding that “universities dominated by the left-liberal agenda restrict freedom through ideologisation, while offering the impractical nature of studies.”

“We want to use the best practitioners who work in the profession on a daily basis, and the best lecturers from Poland and abroad who share the axiological and practical dimension of these studies,” Mr Romanowski announced.

“We need an oasis of freedom. A place where it will be possible to conduct academic activity and study without pressure that conservative, national and liberal views will be considered unacceptable,” he stressed.

“We need well-educated and sensitive… employees in public administration, the judiciary and other institutions,” he pointed out.