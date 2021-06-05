Poland exemplar of how to address situation in Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya

Interviewed by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Belarusian opposition leader in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that “Poland, Lithuania and a few other countries do what they can and should be seen as examples for the larger and more distant states concerning how to act in response to the difficult situation in Belarus.”

“Poland and Lithuania have taken responsibility for Belarusian refugees on their shoulders and the Polish government has been doing an amazing job educating the international society about Belarus,” the opposition leader said, adding that “it is high time for other countries to follow in the footsteps of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, to show that they don’t take democratic values as just words and that they are ready to defend values such as human rights and freedom of speech.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said that “it is hard to imagine what else Poland could do — it’s doing a truly amazing job. But Poland and Lithuania cannot take the entire responsibility on themselves. Other countries should join these various initiatives mobilising their citizens, launching education programmes, supporting strikes and protests and so forth.”

“Support Belarusians in their struggle, there’s no time to wait because it’s only going to get worse,” she appealed.

She also felt that the sanctions imposed on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and the prospective ones exerted some pressure and provided an opportunity for Mr Lukashenko to reconsider his situation. She went on to stress that Belarusians were ready to bear the sanctions, including economic ones, and that the authorities could easily stop sanctions by releasing political prisoners and sitting at the negotiating table.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya stressed that the Belarusian’s obligation is to prevail taking on various forms of resistance, albeit it was first and foremost the responsibility of the international society to do all in its might to stop the violence perpetrated by the regime against its own citizens.

“For the past 26 years, Lukashenko has been shaping its politics in a way which effectively made him dependent on the Kremlin. We don’t know what’s going on between the former president of Belarus,” as Ms Tsikhanouskaya dubbed Mr Lukashenko, “and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin…”

“With all due certainty, the situation in Belarus is not comfortable, also for Russia. The Kremlin is losing Belarusians’ support because following [last year’s Belarusian presidential] elections it supported [Lukashenko’s] regime, thus backing violence and torture. We sincerely regret it and yet ours is the fight against the regime, not Russia. We want to resolve Belarus’ internal issue… it’s not about Russia and Belarus. It’s neither about the West and Belarus. It’s about the regime, the right of people to elect whoever they want… If the Kremlin decided to back Lukashenko, we can’t do anything about it but look for viewpoints that overlap with those of Russia. No official contact with the Kremlin has been established yet,” she said.