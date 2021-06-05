Volleyball: Poland decimates Russia in Rimini

Poland’s national volleyball team defeated Russia in grand style, 3:1 in Rimini in the League of Nations tournament.

Russia was overpowered by Poland 1:3 (25:21, 19:25, 19:25, 14:25).

Although the match began with both teams proving their worth equally, it was Russia’s Maxim Mikhaylov whose relentless flurries coupled with a decent game from Dmitriy Volkov and Egor Kliuka secured the first set for Russians.

The Poles did not lose heart, however, and picked up in the second set, albeit not without fierce resistance from the Russian team. Thankfully Wilfredo Leon stepped in and saved the set for the Poles.

But it was in the third set that Poles took control, in large part thanks to Michał Kubiak, who shook the drose off and together with Leon led his teammates to victory leaving the Russians with the bitter taste of defeat.