Iga Swiątek advances to the final 16 at the Roland Garros

Defending Roland Garros champion Iga Świątek has advanced to the final 16 at this year’s Grand Slam tournament in Paris. The Polish tennis star, who recently turned 20, got off to a slow start and fell behind 3-1 after losing her serve early on in the first set.

She overcame the sluggish start and won the first set in a tie-break. The second set was over soon after it started, with Swiątek dominating the court and winning the set decisively 6-0.

The eighth-seeded Polish player is now considered the bookies favorite to win the tournament, after the withdrawal of world number two Naomi Osaka and world number one Ashleigh Barty, who suffered an injury in her second-round match.

Świątek, who last year became the youngest player to win Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1992, will be up against the 18-year-old Ukrainian talent Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Following her victory in the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, Swiątek advanced to the 9th place in the WTA ranking ahead of this year’s Roland Garros tournament. She has now won her last nine matches on clay and could be on her way to entering the top three in the world, if she is able to repeat last year’s victory at the French Open.