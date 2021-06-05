Belarusian opposition activists receive Polish distinction

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (R) and Volha Kovalkova (L) were presented the award at a ceremony in Wrocław, south-western Poland, on Friday night. On behalf of Maria Kolesnikova, who has been imprisoned in Belarus, the award was received by her sister.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Three Belarusian opposition activists have received Poland’s Jan Nowak-Jeziorański Award for their fight for human rights.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Volha Kovalkova were presented the award at a ceremony in Wrocław, south-western Poland, on Friday night. On behalf of Maria Kolesnikova, who has been imprisoned in Belarus, the award was received by her sister.

The sponsors of the award said that the three activists felt very close to Poland.

“They have been referring to the East European experience in the struggle for human rights. They have been speaking about Solidarity (the first independent trade union in Poland and in Central Europe – PAP) and about the achievements of the Polish democratic opposition,” they said.

“The award may help revive the spirit of struggle, which the authority wants to destroy with the use of brutal force,” the award sponsors added.

Having expressed her gratitude for the distinction, Tsikhanouskaya said they had received the award “on behalf of all Belarusian women and men who effectively oppose the dictatorship.”

“The Lukashenko regime is trying to break social solidarity in Belarus,” Tsikhanouskaya said, adding that solidarity had united Poles in their struggle for freedom.

“First, it united workers, and later the entire nation. And it led Poland to the first partially-free elections, which marked the beginning of peaceful changes,” she said. “And Belarusians, just like Poles, have chosen a peaceful path of struggle.”

She also thanked for the support and solidarity offered by the Polish people and expressed her hope that all Belarusians, who are either imprisoned in their country or forced to stay abroad, will soon be able to return home.

Instituted on June 4 2004, the Jan Nowak-Jeziorański Award is granted to people and institutions that contributed to the collapse of communism, the democratisation of life in Poland and cooperation between European countries and societies. Awarded annually in Wroclaw on the anniversary of the June 4, 1989 elections, it has to date been given to, among others, former US President George Bush, Cardinal Jean-Marie Lustiger, former Czech President Vaclav Havel and former US presidential aide Zbigniew Brzeziński.

Jan Nowak-Jeziorański was a legendary WWII courier who smuggled messages between the underground Home Army in Poland and the Polish government-in-exile in Great Britain. After the war he headed Radio Free Europe’s Polish section until 1975.