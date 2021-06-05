Belarusian refugees protest at the Polish-Belarusian border

A large group of Belarusian refugees to Poland have initiated a protest on the Polish-Belarusian border, demanding EU sanctions against the Belarusian regime. The protesters are currently describing their protest as an “information action”, targeting drivers entering Belarus, but have also threatened to block an important border crossing for several days unless their conditions are met.

The protesters have erected a tent city just a few hundred metres away from the Bobrowniki-Brestovitsa border crossing. The action, launched under the slogan “For a free Belarus”, is being conducted in solidarity with the hundreds of political prisoners that have been put behind bars by the Belarusian authorities following the wide-scale street protests that have been organised in Belarus since the contested presidential election in August last year.

Supporters of the opposition, and large parts of the international community, argue that President Lukashenko falsified the election result in order to guarantee himself a sixth consecutive term in office.

According to the National Anti-Crisis Administration (NAU), which is the organiser of the protest at the border crossing in Bobrowniki, its participants will focus on spreading information to drivers about the situation in Belarus for the first three days. However, unless large-scale EU sanctions are introduced against Minsk, the protesters have announced that they may block access to the border crossing for several days.

“We want Alexander Lukashenko to open the country’s borders so that Belarusians can leave the country at will. We want people who are persecuted to be released and we ask Europe for quick, effective sanctions that will affect the regime,” NAU coordinator Elena Zhivoglod told reporters.

Relations between Belarus and the European Union have slumped to a new low following the Belarusian authorities decision to divert a Ryanair flight heading from Athens to Vlinius with the Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich onboard, forcing it to land in Minsk after a false bomb threat. Protasevich was then arrested and has since appeared in videos where he is critical if his own actions but also visibly wounded, indicating a possible sign of torture.