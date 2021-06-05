COVID-19: Poland to start vaccinating children on Monday

Poland will offer the first shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15 on Monday, June 7.

Government regulation to this effect was published on Saturday.

Michal Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister’s Office and the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, said on Tuesday that the group of children consists “of 2,500,000 pupils.”

On May 28 The European Commission authorised Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in teenagers as young as 12.

“In connection with the decision taken by the European Medicines Agency and recommendations of the Polish Medical Council,… children will receive the Pfizer vaccine,” Mr Dworczyk added.

According to Mr Dworczyk, at first, children could be vaccinated at all vaccination points. In September, after the beginning of the new school year, vaccines would also be administered at schools.