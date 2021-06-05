Research centre for horticulture key for Poland’s food security: President

Construction has started on a new research center for innovative horticulture technologies in Lublin, eastern Poland. President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki both stressed the importance of such initiatives with the president placing emphasis on the important role the center will play for Poland’s food security, while the prime minister stressed the economic benefits it will bring to the country’s agricultural industry.

The University of Life Sciences in Lublin has laid the cornerstone of what will become its new Research, Implementation and Didactic Center for Innovative Technologies in Horticulture.

A letter from Poland’s president Andrzej Duda was read at the ceremony, in which the president underlined the importance of increased knowledge on food production for Poland’s food security, writing “food production still remains a great challenge for civilization. Poland’s food security depends on the extent to which we are able to produce healthy and safe food on our own. This is a goal that cannot be achieved without modern and competitive horticulture”.

The president stressed that horticulture is one of the strategic spheres of the economy and that Poland is one of the leading European exporters of fruits and vegetables.

“That is why it is so important to implement new technologies that will allow Polish horticulturalists to produce more and cheaper products, and above all, healthier and more environmentally friendly” – the president wrote.

In turn, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in his letter stressed that the new investment will be of particular importance for the Lublin region, known for its fruit farming, vegetable growing and herbalism.

“I believe that the creation of this innovative research facility and the use of the knowledge and scientific achievements of the academic community of Lublin University of Life Sciences – the brain behind the project – will soon become a driving force for the dynamic development of horticulture in the region,” wrote the Prime Minister.

The Research, Implementation and Didactic Centre for Innovative Technologies in Horticulture will become operational in June 2022. The total cost of the investment is nearly EUR 4 million.

The Rector of the University of Life Sciences in Lublin, Prof. Krzysztof Kowalczyk stated during the ceremony that the new center will make it possible to conduct innovative and ambitious research.

“Without scientific support, we will not be able to implement new solutions that will reduce the use of pesticides or new methods of crop protection and fertilisation. In such a scenario, Polish agriculture will not be able to meet the requirements of the future”. – Prof. Kowalczyk stated.

The main element of the research centre will be a greenhouse with four heated aisles, each 8 m wide and 32 m long. Part of the greenhouse will be divided into smaller spaces, which will enable many experiments to be conducted simultaneously.

The Greenhouse will be fully automated, equipped with a modern system of lighting. One of the aisles will host a state-of-the-art automatic system for digital plant diagnosis.

A two-storey building measuring 690 square metres will also be built nearby. It will contain laboratory facilities and technical rooms for greenhouse operators. Solar power panels will be installed on the roof, together with rainwater tanks that will supply the irrigation system in the greenhouse.