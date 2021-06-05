Opposition party calls for dismissal of deputy lower house speaker

"I have been waiting for reflection and an apology from MP Terlecki," Budka wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding that "instead of this, Terlecki has still been talking nonsense."

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Poland’s main opposition party Civic Platform has announced a motion for the dismissal of a deputy Sejm (lower house) speaker from the ruling Law and Justice following his critical remarks about a Belarusian opposition activist.

“We are filing a motion to recall Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the PiS (Law and Justice – PAP) parliamentary caucus, from the post of deputy Sejm speaker,” Borys Budka, the Civic Platform (PO) leader, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Terlecki, on Twitter on Friday, sharply criticised Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for her planned participation in a Future Poland campus meeting, to be organised by the Rafał Trzaskowski movement in late August or early September.

“If Tsikhanouskaya wants to promote the anti-democratic opposition in Poland and attend the meeting sponsored by Trzaskowski, let her seek aid in Moscow,” Terlecki wrote.

Trzaskowski is the mayor of Warsaw and a senior leader of PO.

“There should be no place in politics for such people. That is why PO is filing a motion to recall him from the post. Enough of disgracing Poland,” he said.

Responding to the criticism regarding his tweet, Terlecki wrote on Facebook that “…when the Polish government is calling on Europe for support of a free Belarus, fighting for the rights of the Polish minority, financing independent television and offering assistance to Belarusian activists, Ms Tsikhanouskaya has agreed to attend a meeting organised by the opposition, which has not recognised the result of the democratic election and which has been questioning the legality of state institutions.”

Asked to comment on Terlecki’s words, Tsikhanouskaya said that they were really awkward.

“It is quite a strange situation, because we try to meet with all political forces. Belarus really should unite, not divide,” she told a private television broadcaster TVN24 on Saturday.

“In democratic countries, all political parties are united by consensus and have one common opinion on what is really going on in Belarus,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya added that the Belarusian opposition now needs every possible support.