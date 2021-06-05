Poland to start vaccinating children against Covid on Monday

"In connection with a decision taken by the European Medicines Agency and recommendations of the Polish medical Council,… children will receive a Pfizer vaccine," Dworczyk said on June 1.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland will offer a first shot of the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15 on Monday, June 7.

A government regulation to this effect was published on Saturday.

“This is a group of 2,500,000 pupils,” Michał Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister’s Office and the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, said on June 1.

On May 28 The European Commission authorised Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in teenagers as young as 12.

“In connection with a decision taken by the European Medicines Agency and recommendations of the Polish medical Council,… children will receive a Pfizer vaccine,” Dworczyk added.

According to Dworczyk, at first, children will be vaccinated at all vaccination points while, in September, after the beginning of the new school year, vaccines will also be administered at schools.