PM encourages local governments to participate in “Polish Deal”

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has invited all local government officials to cooperate in the implementation of the Polish Deal, the new socio-economic programme recently unveiled by the government. The Prime Minister argues that the post-pandemic recovery plan needs all hands on deck and that local governments stand to benefit, regardless of their political persuasion.

PM Morawiecki extended the invitation for cooperation to local governments during a visit to Sanok, in southeastern Poland on Saturday, stating “I invite literally everyone to cooperate, regardless of political colours, because the Polish Deal was created to unite us”.

He also elaborated on the importance the programme will have on local investments, saying that “the Polish Deal is a huge investment program. That is why I call on mayors, village heads, and other district authorities to cooperate within the framework of the Polish Deal. The reconstruction programme after COVID-19 will also analyse various infrastructure projects. Such projects will attract more investors to your cities, counties and municipalities, while also decreasing the unemployment rate”.

The Prime Minister exemplified the need for new investments into infrastructure by pointing to a new bridge being built in Sanok costing EUR 15 mln.

The new investment, built within the framework of the governmental program named “Bridges for the Regions”, will replace a 40-year-old temporary bridge which was only supposed to be in operation for a couple of years.

The Prime Minister added that the government’s main priority in the coming years will be to focus on investments in infrastructure, such as “roads, railroads, water and sewage management, gas, energy and the internet”.

The Polish Deal is a new governmental socio-economic program meant to accelerate Poland’s growth following the pandemic, while also introducing a social order that the government describes as more fair in regards to the distribution of wealth between social classes. One of its core elements is to increase state spending on the healthcare system from the current 5.3 percent to 7 percent of GDP by 2027.

Tax cuts will also play an important role, with major flagship projects such as the scheme to more than triple the tax-free allowance to EUR 6,750 and raising the second tax threshold from EUR 19,000 to EUR 27,000.

Investments into infrastructure that are calculated to generate 500,000 new jobs and the introduction of new regulations that will make it possible to build a house of up to 70 square meters without applying for a building permit are other components of the Polish Deal that the government has described as pillars for a higher quality of life for Poles in the coming years.