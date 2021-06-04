Three Seas Initiative: increasingly stronger voice in politics, economy, security

Twelve member states but the same goals and challenges — the Three Seas Initiative is not only an economic project but also an example of an increasingly stronger voice in the fields of politics and security.

“We are also open to cooperation with the countries of our closest neighbourhood. In particular with the Ukraine, Moldova and the countries of the Western Balkans,” Elżbieta Witek, the speaker of the Polish Lower House said during Thursday’s 1st Parliamentarian Forum of the Initiative that took place online.

As experts emphasized, the Initiative is becoming more and more attractive, especially for the countries that do not belong to the European community but have aspirations to be united.

Marcin Szewczak, an European affairs expert, told PolandIN that “for the first time, it was possible to unite countries that are in central Europe, that are at a common level of economic development but at the same time have common political problems.”

That is why the Three Seas Initiative has been discussed in Kyiv but also among opposition activists from Belarus who know that while there are no great opportunities for EU involvement, there may be opportunities for cooperation in this area.

The head of the Belarusian House Foundation Aleś Zarembiuk said that “as soon as Belarus becomes democratic and truly independent, this idea is very attractive, first of all to the Belarusian economy and the economies of the neighbouring countries.”

The Three Seas has one more meaning — it represents the interests of many countries as one common voice and this also for political and often purely business reasons is much more important in the international arena.